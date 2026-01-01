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    Fine-mesh water filter, 100 μm, R 1" | Kärcher

    Kärcher water filter with transparent casing, red inner component, and brass fittings on a white background.

    Fine-mesh water filter, 100 μm, R 1"

    Part number: 2.638-270.0

    Fine-mesh water filter, 100 μm, max. temperature 60°C. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Water flow rate up to 1200 l/h. Connector 1".
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