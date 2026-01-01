Fine-mesh water filter, 100 μm, R 1" | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.638-270.0Fine-mesh water filter, 100 μm, max. temperature 60°C. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Water flow rate up to 1200 l/h. Connector 1".
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com