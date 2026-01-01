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    Fine-mesh water filter with adapter | Kärcher

    Kärcher water filter kit with black connectors, red filter, grey adapter, and yellow sealing ring on white background.

    Fine-mesh water filter with adapter

    Part number: 4.730-102.0

    Fine-mesh water filter, 125 μm, max. temperature 50°C. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Water flow rate up to 1200 l/h. Connection 3/4", with adapter, 1".