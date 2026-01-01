Flat filter only for replacement Kärcher | Kärcher

Suitable for all single motor NT Tact and Ap models from Kärcher and made from cellulose fibre material: The Dry flat pleated filter has an impressive dust separation degree of 99.9%, certifications for dust classes L and M and is ideal for safely vacuuming dry fine dust and coarse dirt. The Dry model has a green label in order to avoid confusion with other filters. If liquids are drawn in, the filter must be dried after use to maintain its suction power.

Made from cellulose fibre material Very cost-effective to maintain.