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    Flat jet nozzle long Advanced Ø4mm | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher spray nozzle with a sleek, elongated design and visible screws, set against a plain white background.

    Flat jet nozzle long Advanced Ø4mm

    Part number: 4.574-122.0

    Long, sturdy, rotatable power flat jet nozzle for use with dry ice cleaners from Kärcher. Features quick-change system and is also particularly well-suited to abrasive applications.
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