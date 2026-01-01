Flat jet nozzle long L2P Ø5 mm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.574-143.0Long, robust flat jet nozzle for use with dry ice cleaners from Kärcher, which can be rotated in the trigger gun. Features quick-change system, particularly well-suited to abrasive applications.
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
252 x 40 x 22
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas