Flat jet nozzle long L2P Ø5 mm | Kärcher

Kärcher's long flat jet nozzle is ideal for abrasive applications during dry ice cleaning of components, injection moulds or even robotic lawnmowers. It removes stubborn incrustations, but also paints, oils and lubricants or soot with ease. The nozzle, made of aluminium and stainless steel, is very robust and can be rotated in the trigger gun. The intelligent quick-change system makes handling the flat jet nozzle extremely easy and convenient.

Long, abrasive jet contour High performance results in the effortless removal of extremely stubborn deposits too. Quick-change system Extremely easy to handle and variable set-up. Robust, long-lasting design High-quality design made of stainless steel and aluminium.