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    Flat jet nozzle, long | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher telescopic lance with black grip, featuring multiple screws along its length.

    Flat jet nozzle, long

    Part number: 4.574-038.0

    Highest efficiency and a low noise level are the result of our optimized nozzle design. Great cleaning results and high area performance.
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