FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 69 eco!efficiency | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-651.0Intensive cleaner optimised for use with the eco!efficiency mode of our scrubber dryers. Tough on oil and grease stains in logistics and production environments.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
12
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.9
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas