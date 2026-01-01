FRV 30 | Kärcher

Part number : 2.642-999.0

With the integrated and automatic suction of the dirty water, the FRV 30 makes surface cleaning even more efficient. There is no longer a need to rinse the surface after cleaning, as the dirty water can be removed through the 5m suction hose, which is supplied. Additional features include the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearings. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.