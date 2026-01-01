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    High pressure cleaner HD 5/12 C | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with wheels, hose, and handle, standing upright on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 5/12 C

    Part number: 1.520-911.0

    • Automatic pressure relief
    • For horizontal and vertical operation
    • Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
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