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    High pressure cleaner HDS 6/12 C | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional high-pressure cleaner with grey body, control dial, and wheels, designed for easy mobility.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS 6/12 C

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.169-904.0

    • Compact and powerful, air-cooled electric motor with axial pump
    • 10-metre-long high-pressure hose, storage compartment for accessories
    • EASY!Force Advanced with servo control controller, detergent tank, steam stage
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