High pressure cleaner HDS 6/12 C | Kärcher

State-of-the-art compact hot water pressure washer with unique eco!efficiency mode that reduces diesel consumption by 20% without compromising daily cleaning performance. The HDS 6/12 C also features Kärcher’s unique Machine Protector system that prolongs component life and provides a 3-year burner coil warranty. With central one-button operation, excellent mobility and superb cleaning performance the HDS 6/12 is easy to set-up, intuitive to operate and cheap to run.

Economic efficiency eco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function. User-friendliness Intuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch. Large tank opening with filling chute. System care bottle can be changed from the outside for added convenience. Storage Lockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose. Integrated lance holder for transport. Reliability The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system. Large water filter protects pump against damage. Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage. Mobility Jogger principle with large wheels and steering roller. Large integrated handles in the chassis. Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs. Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than a standard screw connection.