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    Holder sack hinged | Kärcher

    Grey plastic frame and two handle components with screws, laid out on a white background.

    Holder sack hinged

    Part number: 6.999-261.0

    Foldable refuse sack holder made of polypropylene for 120 litre refuse sacks. Suitable for Trolley Classic III and V, as well as for the Trolleys Hotel Classic, from Kärcher.
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