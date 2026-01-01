Holder sack hinged | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-261.0Foldable refuse sack holder made of polypropylene for 120 litre refuse sacks. Suitable for Trolley Classic III and V, as well as for the Trolleys Hotel Classic, from Kärcher.
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
490 x 490 x 70
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com