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    Illumination jet gun external L2P | Kärcher

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    Illumination jet gun external L2P

    Part number: 2.574-014.0

    Optimal visibility for dry ice blasting: the LED working light for L2P machines impresses with 170 lumens and up to five hours of illumination. The light is easy to assemble, waterproof and lightweight.
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