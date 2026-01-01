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    Industrial vacuum IVM 100/36-3 | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with metal body, large wheels, and control panel on top.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVM 100/36-3

    Part number: 9.989-950.0

    • High performance with 3 turbines and 3.6 kW
    • Hygienic stainless steel container, manual filter cleaning