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    Jet gun, XXL, Adv | Kärcher

    Black and yellow Kärcher spray gun with metal nozzle and attached hose, isolated on a white background.

    Jet gun, XXL, Adv

    Part number: 4.775-837.0

    Ergonomically designed jet gun. The compact design of this gun makes it especially light and handy. Includes a safety function to prevent unintentional triggering. The Advanced jet gun features an integrated remote control. The ice delivery rate and jet pressure can be adjusted directly from the gun. Also includes a switch to choose between "Air only" or "Air and ice".
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