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    Jet pipe TR 600mm with package, 600 mm | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher extension lance with textured grip, laying horizontally on a white background.

    Jet pipe TR 600mm with package, 600 mm

    Part number: 4.119-009.0

    Rotating Classic spray lance with ergonomic handle bowls in a robust and high-quality stainless steel design. Also suitable for Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners.
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