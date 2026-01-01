Jet pipe TR 600mm with package, 600 mm | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.119-009.0Rotating Classic spray lance with ergonomic handle bowls in a robust and high-quality stainless steel design. Also suitable for Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners.
Length (mm)
600
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com