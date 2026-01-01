Mini angled nozzle, 60° | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.574-044.0Mini angled nozzle for use in small spaces. Directs the jet through 60° laterally. Protrudes 57 mm laterally, length: 260 mm. The set consists of four parts: 1 x union nut 1 x extension piece, 100 mm (5.321-971.0) 1 x elbow attachment, 60° (5.321-972.0) 1 x nozzle tip (5.321-977.0) Supports as many extension pieces as needed. The elbow attachment and nozzle piece can be ordered separately.
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
265 x 60 x 37
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com