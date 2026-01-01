Mini angled nozzle, 60° | Kärcher

Part number : 4.574-044.0

Mini angled nozzle for use in small spaces. Directs the jet through 60° laterally. Protrudes 57 mm laterally, length: 260 mm. The set consists of four parts: 1 x union nut 1 x extension piece, 100 mm (5.321-971.0) 1 x elbow attachment, 60° (5.321-972.0) 1 x nozzle tip (5.321-977.0) Supports as many extension pieces as needed. The elbow attachment and nozzle piece can be ordered separately.