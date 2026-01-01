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    Mop Box Cover for Buckets 10 L and 20 L | Kärcher

    Grey rectangular plastic container with a subtle embossed logo in the centre, viewed from above.

    Mop Box Cover for Buckets 10 L and 20 L

    Part number: 6.999-175.0

    Additional accessory for the mop box on our Trolley Clean Liners: mop box lid to cover 5-litre buckets. Reliably protects your cleaning fleet and cloths against the ingress of dirt.
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