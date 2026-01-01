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    Mop Box red for Classic Trolleys 20 L | Kärcher

    Red rectangular cleaning bucket with a grey lid and handle, set against a white background.

    Mop Box red for Classic Trolleys 20 L

    Part number: 5.999-053.0

    Red mop box for pre-conditioning mops. As replacement for 5.999-021.0
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