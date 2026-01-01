Paper filter bags, 10 Piece(s), CV 30/1, CV 38/1, CV 38/2, CV 48/2 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.904-294.0Premium paper filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 10-pack.
Quantity (Piece(s))
10
Colour
brown
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
357 x 175 x 45
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com