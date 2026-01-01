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    Paper filter bags, 10 Piece(s), T 12/1 | Kärcher

    Stack of brown vacuum cleaner bags with circular openings, labelled "Top Oben" in German.

    Paper filter bags, 10 Piece(s), T 12/1

    Part number: 6.904-312.0

    Premium paper filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 10-pack.
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