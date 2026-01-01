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    Refuse collector grey Smile 20 120L | Kärcher

    Grey trolley with a round top, handle, and four wheels, designed for indoor use.

    Refuse collector grey Smile 20 120L

    Part number: 9.212-026.0

    120 L bag holder with lid, pedal and 125 mm back wheels and 80 mm front wheels.
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