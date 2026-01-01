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    RM 69N | Kärcher

    Kärcher FloorPro RM 69N container with label showing product details and images of plants and clean floors.

    RM 69N

    Part number: 6.296-245.0

    Non-hazardous Natural Industrial Cleaner RM 69N made of nature-based ingredients for intermediate and maintenance cleaning in logistics and production. Safely removes oil and grease stains.