RM 82N | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.296-195.0Natural, alkaline active cleaner made from renewable raw materials. Delivers an extremely powerful cleaning effect and is suitable for use with both cold water and hot water high-pressure cleaners.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
11
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.2
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas