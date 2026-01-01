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    RM 82N | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 82N detergent container with label detailing product information and images of cleaning applications.

    RM 82N

    Part number: 6.296-195.0

    Natural, alkaline active cleaner made from renewable raw materials. Delivers an extremely powerful cleaning effect and is suitable for use with both cold water and hot water high-pressure cleaners.