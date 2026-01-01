Roller brush | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.906-642.0Hard roller brush with a length of 277 mm and red polyamide bristles for all CV 30/1 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Brush length (mm)
277
Hardness grade
hard
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
red
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
275 x 65 x 65
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com