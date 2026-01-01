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    Round jet nozzle, long | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher telescopic lance with black grip, featuring multiple screws along its length.

    Round jet nozzle, long

    Part number: 4.574-037.0

    Optimised nozzle geometry for maximum efficiency and minimum noise. High pressure for use against stubborn dirt.
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