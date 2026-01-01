10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Round spray nozzle long 3x10 | Kärcher

    Silver metal rod with a cylindrical end and two screws on its flat surface, set against a white background.

    Round spray nozzle long 3x10

    Part number: 4.574-105.0

    Long power round jet nozzle for dry ice cleaning systems from Kärcher. For abrasive applications, such as removing stubborn encrustations, paint, oil or soot. With quick-change system.
    Make an enquiry