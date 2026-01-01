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    Round spray nozzle, M, long | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic spray lance with a white body and black end cap, isolated on a white background.

    Round spray nozzle, M, long

    Part number: 4.574-048.0

    Powerful round spray nozzle with an innovative nozzle contour for maximum cleaning performance and low air consumption. Ideal for stubborn contamination. Air volume index: M
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