Round spray nozzle, M, long | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.574-048.0Powerful round spray nozzle with an innovative nozzle contour for maximum cleaning performance and low air consumption. Ideal for stubborn contamination. Air volume index: M
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com