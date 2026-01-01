Round spray nozzle, S, long | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.574-050.0Efficient round spray nozzle with innovative nozzle line for outstanding cleaning performance and minimal air consumption. Ideal for stubborn dirt. Air volume index: S.
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
60 x 60 x 445
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com