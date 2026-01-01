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    Round spray nozzle, XL, extra long | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic lance, silver with black end cap, featuring the Kärcher logo on a white background.

    Round spray nozzle, XL, extra long

    Part number: 4.574-047.0

    45 cm round spray nozzle with innovative nozzle contour for maximum cleaning performance. The optimal solution for extremely stubborn dirt. Air flow rate index: XL.
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