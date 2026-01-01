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    Round spray nozzle, XL, long | Kärcher

    Kärcher linear actuator in silver, featuring a black end cap, positioned diagonally on a white background.

    Round spray nozzle, XL, long

    Part number: 4.574-049.0

    Practical round spray nozzle with innovative nozzle contour for maximum cleaning performance. The optimal solution for stubborn dirt. Air flow rate index: XL.
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