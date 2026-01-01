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    SanitPro Deep Cleaner CA 10 C Eco | Kärcher

    Kärcher CA 10 C cleaning solution in a pink container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    SanitPro Deep Cleaner CA 10 C Eco

    Part number: 6.295-678.0

    EU EcoLabel-certified, ready-to-use toilet cleaning agent with viscous gel formula for very good adhesion to the inside of toilets and urinals.