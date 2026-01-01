SanitPro Deep Cleaner CA 10 C Eco | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-678.0EU EcoLabel-certified, ready-to-use toilet cleaning agent with viscous gel formula for very good adhesion to the inside of toilets and urinals.
Packaging size (l)
5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
2
pH value
2
Weight (kg)
5.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
192 x 145 x 248
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas