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    Straight adapter for angled nozzle | Kärcher

    Metal connector with threaded ends and a central grooved section, isolated on a white background.

    Straight adapter for angled nozzle

    Part number: 5.321-992.0

    Can be attached to all miniature angled nozzles. Converts a miniature angled nozzle to a straight nozzle.
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