Straight adapter for angled nozzle | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 5.321-992.0Can be attached to all miniature angled nozzles. Converts a miniature angled nozzle to a straight nozzle.
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
44 x 12 x 12
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com