10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Strainer grey Hermetic | Kärcher

    Rectangular grey tray with evenly spaced small white holes, viewed from above.

    Strainer grey Hermetic

    Part number: 9.212-157.0

    Grid used to pre-soak mops, to be used with 20 and 10 L Hermetic buckets.
    Make an enquiry