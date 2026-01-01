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    SurfacePro Surface Cleaner CA 30 C eco!perform | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher CA 30 C container with label detailing product information, including usage instructions and safety icons.

    SurfacePro Surface Cleaner CA 30 C eco!perform

    Part number: 6.295-682.0

    Highly concentrated, fast-drying and streak-free surface cleaner for manual maintenance cleaning. With EU Ecolabel certification.