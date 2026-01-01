Trolley Closed 5 | Kärcher

The compact, enclosed FM ExpertPro 50/ S C cleaning trolley is ideal for use for the spray method due to its practical size. Two 6-litre buckets supplied provide ample space to neatly store cleaning utensils and to keep them separated by colour according to areas. In addition, two 16-litre pull-out drawers that can be positioned to suit requirements provide plenty of storage space to conveniently carry additional equipment and reduce unnecessary trips back and forth. Using the FlexoLink connections supplied, mop systems and various cleaning utensils can be easily attached to the outside of the FlexoMate as required. FlexoLink XL can be used to attach a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv, if required. Two of the four wheels are fitted with brakes. These ensure a stable footing and secure the trolley in place even on sloping, uneven surfaces. Thanks to the ergonomically shaped and height-adjustable FlexoGrip handle, the strain on arms and shoulders when pushing the trolley is reduced. In addition, the push-to-open doors can be adjusted for right-handed and left-handed users as required.

FlexoGrip: ergonomically height-adjustable, relieving shoulders and wrists from strain Suitable for all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices. Even for devices which have higher power requirements and therefore need two batteries. You can extend your device's running time with an additional battery for greater flexibility and operational readiness at any time. Sustainable and cost-effective use of the battery for different devices. Powerful lithium-ion cell The 2.5 Ah lithium-ion battery guarantees consistent power while preventing self-discharge and memory effect. With copper cell connector for less resistance and more power. IPX4 rated – protected against spray water Optimal protection against spray water, therefore perfect for use in inside and outside areas. Dust-protected, corrosion-protected and mechanically protected casing. Unlocking mechanism with soft grip Quicker and easier battery change – no need for tools. Convenient to remove, without slipping thanks to recessed grips. Efficient battery management system Operation with optimal cell parameters for best performance during the discharging and recharging process. Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge. Longer battery lifetime. Temperature management Top performance thanks to efficient waste heat concept. Safe and high-quality contact system with five-pin plug Highest level of safety when using and charging the device. The same applies for high electrical currents too. Robust casing Kärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant.