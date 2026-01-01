Trolley Closed 6 | Kärcher

The enclosed and compact cleaning trolley FM ExpertPro 50/ W Tp is the ideal solution for confined storage spaces. It provides plenty of space for the bucket method with universal press (with one bucket for fresh water and one bucket for dirty water). When not in use, the extension panel can be folded up to save space. Two buckets, each with a volume of 6 litres, offer separate space for all kinds of cleaning utensils. Two 16-litre pull-out drawers that can be positioned to suit requirements are ideal for conveniently carrying additional equipment. Using the FlexoLink connections supplied, mop systems, grippers and other items can be easily attached to the outside of the FlexoMate as required. FlexoLink XL can be used to attach a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv, if required. Brakes are available on two of the trolley's four wheels. This ensures stability at all times even on sloping ground. Thanks to the ergonomically shaped and height-adjustable FlexoGrip handle, the strain on arms and shoulders when pushing the trolley is reduced. In addition, the push-to-open doors can be adjusted for right-handed and left-handed users as required.