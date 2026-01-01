Trolley Closed 6 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 1.321-012.0Compact, space-saving cleaning trolley FM ExpertPro 50/ W Tp with double bucket system on folding extension plate. Combines surface cleaning and waste management with small storage.
Programme
STANDARD
Colour
anthracite
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight without accessories (kg)
35
Package weight (kg)
41.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1318 x 651 x 1062
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
1134 x 584 x 513
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual