VehiclePro Foam Polish RM 837 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-779.0Foam polish with lotus blossom extract for a clearly visible, shiny and long-lasting preservative with repair effect and lasting protection of the paintwork against environmental influences.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
20.8
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas