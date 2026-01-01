10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    WR 10 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher nozzle attachment with a circular metal head featuring small perforations.

    WR 10

    Part number: 2.114-016.0

    In combination with hot water high-pressure cleaners our WR 10 weed remover enables fast and thorough weed removal. With 10 cm spray head and nozzle adapter.
    Make an enquiry