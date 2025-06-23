Whether along house walls or around shrubs, every garden has those awkward spots that the lawn mower can't reach. Such tight corners call for a small, flexible and, above all, powerful device – such as a lawn trimmer from Kärcher. The lawn trimmer includes a twisted cutting line, which is constantly being readjusted to the trimmer line spool by means of automatic trimmer line extension. That way the cutting line is always the perfect length on every cut to guarantee clean cutting results. If the trimmer line is worn, a new coil can be inserted with little effort and without the need for any tools. Further plus points are the quiet operation and the simple, tool-free changing of the trimmer line spool in just a few simple steps. And the work continues, down to the last blade of grass on the strip. The trimmer line spool with twisted trimmer line is suitable for the LTR 18-25 Battery and LTR 18-30 Battery models.