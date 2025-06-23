The innovative Kärcher 2-in-1 spray extraction nozzle XXL, combined with the extension tubes, allows users to maintain a relaxed, upright posture when cleaning medium-sized carpets. Used on the handle itself, the nozzle can clean larger soft furnishings, chairs and many other textile surfaces twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery spray extraction nozzle. This makes the XXL spray extraction nozzle the ideal accessory for effortless, fibre-deep cleaning of carpets and textile surfaces in next to no time. Suitable for the Kärcher SE 3 Compact spray extraction cleaner.