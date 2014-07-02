Battery powered window cleaner

Kärcher Squeegee blades

Squeegee blades

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Nozzles

Nozzles

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Power supply

Power supply

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Spray bottle

Spray bottle

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Wiping cloths

Wiping cloths

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Extensions

Extensions

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Replacement batteries

Replacement batteries

GO TO PRODUCTS