Bend, NT, DN 35, plastic, clip 1.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end

DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 1.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.

Plastic DN 35 bend for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners with suction hoses equipped with a clip 1.0 connection and therefore generally compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured up to 2016. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Material Plastic
Connection at the accessory end Cone
Connection to suction hose¹⁾ Clip 1.0
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 245 x 70 x 50
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