CNS 36-35 Battery chain
Ensures the highest quality cuts every time: The CNS 36-35 Battery chainsaw's chain on its 35 cm long bar. With a low kickback effect and chain tensioning system which requires no tools.
Fitting the CNS 36-35 Battery chainsaw's chain on its 35 cm long bar is quick and easy thanks to the tool-less chain tensioning system. It achieves optimal cutting performance every time and is highly durable and versatile. The low vibration value of the low kickback chain is also impressive.
Features and benefits
High-quality chain
- Always achieve the highest quality cuts with chainsaws from Kärcher.
Chain can be replaced without tools
- Replacing the chain is effortless.
Low kickback effect
- Low kickback and high performance at the same time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|silver
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|480 x 35 x 5
Application areas
- Trees
- Branches
- Firewood