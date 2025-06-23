Fast charger

Keeps stoppage time to a minimum: the replacement fast charger for the WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs ensures window cleaning can carry on with minimal interruption.

With the replacement fast charger, the Kärcher WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs can be charged in next to no time.

Features and benefits
Suitable for WV 6 and WV 7
  • The quick charger is a spare part for the WV 6.
Fast charging of the battery
  • The machine is ready for use again quickly.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 29 x 122 x 114
Compatible machines