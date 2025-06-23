FC 2-4 stone roller

Cleaning non-delicate hard floors and dirty crevices couldn't be simpler: With the stone roller for the FC 2-4 floor cleaner, stubborn stains don't stand a chance. Roller machine-washable up to 60 °C.

The FC 2 stone roller is the perfect accessory for deep cleaning non-delicate hard floors, such as stone or ceramic (though it is not suitable for delicate natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta). Compatible with the FC 2-4 floor cleaner. Thanks to integrated bristles, the stone roller easily removes stubborn dirt and even gets crevices, joints and uneven surfaces gleaming again. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.

Features and benefits
High-quality microfibre
  • Optimum dirt removal and a high level of dirt pick-up for excellent cleaning results.
  • Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Integrated bristles
  • For the effortless removal of stubborn dirt.
  • Even crevices and uneven floors become sparkling clean.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 180 x 60 x 60
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Stone floors
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Tile joints