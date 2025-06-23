FC 2-4 stone roller
Cleaning non-delicate hard floors and dirty crevices couldn't be simpler: With the stone roller for the FC 2-4 floor cleaner, stubborn stains don't stand a chance. Roller machine-washable up to 60 °C.
The FC 2 stone roller is the perfect accessory for deep cleaning non-delicate hard floors, such as stone or ceramic (though it is not suitable for delicate natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta). Compatible with the FC 2-4 floor cleaner. Thanks to integrated bristles, the stone roller easily removes stubborn dirt and even gets crevices, joints and uneven surfaces gleaming again. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.
Features and benefits
High-quality microfibre
- Optimum dirt removal and a high level of dirt pick-up for excellent cleaning results.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Integrated bristles
- For the effortless removal of stubborn dirt.
- Even crevices and uneven floors become sparkling clean.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|180 x 60 x 60
Application areas
- Stone floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Tile joints