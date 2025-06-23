HEPA-14 filter for T 10/1, T 15/1, T 10/1 Bp and T 15/1 Bp
Increases the filter capacity and improves the blower air: The highly effective HEPA 14 filter offers a separation degree of 99.995% and is certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
Meets the high safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas: Our highly effective HEPA 14 filter certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019 impresses with a separation degree of 99.995 percent and holds back even minute particles in the range of a few micrometres. Even aerosols, viruses and germs are reliably and almost completely absorbed and not released back into the ambient air.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2