High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

10 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. M 22 x 1.5 with anti-kink sleeve.

10 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: NW 8/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Length (m) 10
Connection thread 2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,3