Hose reels

Kärcher Manual hose reel attachment kit

Manual hose reel attachment kit

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Automatic, self-winding hose reels for wall mounting

Automatic, self-winding hose reels for wall mounting

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Automatic, self-winding hose reel attachment kit

Automatic, self-winding hose reel attachment kit

GO TO PRODUCTS