LMO 2-18 blade
It only takes a few steps to fit the lawn mower blade made from high-grade steel into the LMO 2-18 battery lawn mower. With a cutting width of 32 centimetres, it produces clean cuts.
A perfect lawn starts with a perfect cut. And that's only possible with the right blade. The lawn mower blade for the LMO 2-18 with a cutting width of 32 centimetres achieves the required cutting height even in awkward parts of the garden. The high-quality, extra-sharp steel blade never leaves any jagged blades of grass or uneven patches. So, the battery lawn mower can be relied upon for a flawless cut. If the lawnmower blade needs changing, all it takes is a few simple steps – allowing more time for mowing and savouring that unmistakeable smell of freshly cut grass.
Features and benefits
Extra sharp steel blade
- Use of high-grade steel ensures neat cutting results without any ragged blades of grass.
Easy blade change
- Few hand movements at just one screw and the blade is replaced.
Effective shape
- The carefully designed shape of the blade ensures clippings land in the grass catcher bag.
Perfectly matched accessories
- The lawn mower blade is ideal for the LMO 2-18 battery lawn mower.
Specifications
Technical data
|Cutting width (cm)
|32
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|316 x 67 x 10
Application areas
- Lawn