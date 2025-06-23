LMO 5-18 Dual blade
A clean mowing result from minimal effort – this is ensured by the steel blade with a cutting width of 41 centimetres for the LMO 5-18 Dual battery lawn mower.
The battery is charged, the weather is playing ball, it's time to hit the garden. Thanks to the sharp steel blade, the LMO 5-18 Dual battery lawn mower ensures a powerful and clean cut without jagged b lades of grass. The blade captures the grass over a cutting width of 41 centimetres, leaving behind a beautifully mown lawn. Changing the blade takes just a few simple steps – leaving more time to enjoy the simple pleasures of gardening.
Features and benefits
Extra sharp steel blade
- Use of high-grade steel ensures neat cutting results without any ragged blades of grass.
Easy blade change
- Few hand movements at just one screw and the blade is replaced.
Effective shape
- The carefully designed shape of the blade ensures clippings land in the grass catcher bag.
Perfectly matched accessories
- The lawn mower blade is ideal for the LMO 5-18 Dual battery lawn mower.
Specifications
Technical data
|Cutting width (cm)
|41
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|410 x 93 x 19
Application areas
- Lawn